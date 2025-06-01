Good response to bicycle rally

More than 1000 cyclists participated in the event organised by Viveka Hospitals and Tigerman Sports. The rally was organised from St Ursula School. The cyclists from Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur and Ramtek participated in the rally and and fancy dress competition. The rally was conceptualized and directed by Dr Amit Samarth.

The rally was flagged off by Satish Khade, Dr K G Jayaprassanna and Dr Ajay Sakhare from St Ursula School ground. There was exciting fancy dress competition organised and lot of people took part in groups or as solo individuals in fancy dress competitions and also cycled through the city. High quality T-shirts and sipper were given to all the participants. Gifts for winners of fancy dress competition were provided by Decathlon, CAC All Rounder, TZAAR Bikes. Refreshments were provided by Soyamee, Purpose Labs Hydration, Payasam Milk Booster. Car stickers to promote safety for Cyclist were provided by BYD.