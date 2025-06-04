Good response to bicycle rally

As many as 250 cyclists completed the rally in a very disciplined manner by following the traffic rules. The objective of rally was also to create awareness about the conservation of nature it can be achieved only when more and more people understand its importance as its essential for maintaining the health and diversity of our planet's ecosystems.

Vijay Ghichare, who participated in the rally, covered 4500 km from Nagpur to Leh-Ladakh, 3800 km from Nagpur to Nepal and 6500 km from Nagpur to Bhutan Nilesh Dahake traveled from Nagpur to Leh, Ladakh, Kashmir, Kargil and back to Nagpur.

Ishwar Deshmukh, Senior Faculty, Physical Education Department, Indian School, Oman, who hails from Orange city participated in the rally and was felicitated on this occasion. On 20th November 2024, he set a record by becoming the first expatriate in Salalah to complete a 54 km wellness walk with an impressive timing of 8.08.09 s to commemorate the 54th Oman National Day.

Vivek Bhapkar, Chhanna Waghmare, Nilesh Bhoyar, Manoj Gawande, Manish Chandeka and others participated in the rally. Sharayu Taywade, Dr. Shaunak Taywade, Sanjay Dhote, Manager, Taywade Multi Specialty Hospital, distributed food and cold drinks to the participants. Prashant Kapse, Anand Shahu, Dinesh Gaur, Shobha Kene, Sarla Raut, Lokesh Chole, Pramod Shinde worked hard for the success of the rally.

================================