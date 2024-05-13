Good response to bicycle rally

The rally was flagged off from Sakkardara Square. More than hundred cyclists took part. Participants wore traditional Maharashtrian clothes during cycling. The rally from Sakkardara Chowk ended with darshan of Lord Rama at Poddareshwar Ram Mandir.

Various organisations including — Tiger Orange City Group, Lokmanya Krida Mandal, The Cyclist Group, The Cycling Club, Amateur Club, JCI Central participated with enthusiasm.

Ravindra Tarare, Prasad Deshpande, Yogita Barde, Sanjay Ghugal, Sridhar Hatagale, Omprakash Dorlikar, Atul Tapse, Arvind Mahakalkar, Sandeep Vaidya, Sunil Dikondwar, Sanjay Batwe, Sanjay Dharamthok, Prakash Nikam and others worked

hard to make the event a grand success.