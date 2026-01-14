Good response to Fashionista expo

The primary objective of Fashionista is to bridge the fashion divide between metro cities and Tier II cities, such as Nagpur.To achieve this, the Fashionista Exhibition features talented designers displaying a diverse range of sarees, apparel, jewelry, accessories, beauty products, home decor & furnishing, gifts, and more – all meticulously curated for the stylish women of Nagpur. Fashionista, the one-stop solution for all fashion needs, is all set to leave its mark once again on Nagpur, offering attendees an unmissable opportunity to revamp their wardrobes with the latest trends and styles.