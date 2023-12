Good response to Lokmat 'Maha Games'

Lokmat News Network

Nagpur: Maharashtra's biggest inter-school Olympics 2023 (Lokmat Maha Games) was recently organised in Nagpur by the Campus Club, a forum run by the Lokmat Media Group , with an aim to provide a new platform to school-level sportspersons.

Hundreds of players participated in the Nagpur Divisional School Competition organised for Under-14 and Under-17 years boys and girls in athletics, swimming, table tennis, basketball, kho-kho, badminton, archery, fencing and chess.

The first three winners in all these events were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals respectively. Apart from this, all the participating players were given certificates. Director of Central Provincial School Adv. Nishant Naranware and Megha Naranware, director of Wild Gorewada Shatanik Bhagwat, FDCM Gorewada Sarika Khot, Director of Kota Career Academy Sujit Singh, Saval Mishra of Kota Career Academy, principal of Arunrao Kalode Mahavidyalaya Dr. Nitin Jangitwar, President of District Swimming Association. Jaiprakash Prakash Duble, Lokmat Assistant Vice President and Sports Head Mateen Khan were present.

First three winnes

Athletics: High jump (14 years girls): Urvi Shah, Anshika Manihar, Princess Pande. (Boys 14 years): Ansh Pathak, Athan Shende, Shyam Makode. High Jump (17 Years Girls): Akshara Shende, Akshara Nagale, Vaikhari Samreet, (17 Years Boys): Digant Bapat, Tanishk Deshpande, Parth Sarave. 100m 14 Years Girls : Mahi Dhumankhede, Urvi Shah, Janhvi Rathod. Boys: Rushank Morkam, Priyanshu Parteki, Naitik Gadikar. 17 Years Girls : Akshara Shende, Akshara Nagale, Vaikhari Samreet. Boys: Digaat Bapat, Tanishk Deshpande, Partha Sarave.

Chess 7 Years Girls : Gargi Harkare, Ananya Sabu, Niharika Rathi. Boys: Anvit Sontakke, Sharvil Bagde, Devit Rathi. 9 Years Girls : Nritya Gurve, Aishvi Upaganlawar, Jeevika Ramteke. Boys: Arham Raza, Arihant Rangari, Krishna Wadhwani. 11 Years Girls : Jafira Asad, Tarini Ramteke, Arya Bahadure. Boys: Aradhya Ubale, Shlok Hore, Aniket Parkhi. 13 Years Girls : Srishti Taksande. Boys: Jai Savvalakhe, Yugant Ramteke, Mohak Bhagchandani. 15 Years Girls : Aparineeta Jagtap. Boys: Ayush Ramteke, Shorya Rajput, Atharva Meshram.

Talented Player : Ridhit Gupta.

Fencing : 14 years girls : Ashna Chaudhary, Pranjal Jain, Isha Khatkar. EPee : Shravani Mozarkar, Insia Ali, Tanushree Thakur. Cybre : Sanvi Niwoding, Avni Bunkar, Vaidehi Bunkar. 14 Years boys foil : Anupat Jagmohan, Karthik Dhoble, Shoreya Deshmukh. EPee : Arjun Kashyap, Chetan Shahu, Vedant Ginnalwar. Cybre : Parinay Bodad, Atharva Srivastava, Akshat Dharia. 17 Years girls foil: Sparsh Binkar, Anushree Jagmohan, Alishba Saudagar. EPee : Samriddhi Thakre, Rukia Zakir, Nubisha Fatima. Cybre : Vaishnavi Bedwal, Gauri Trehan, Dravya Kshirsagar. 17 Years boys foil Junaid Khan, Sankalp Kadu, Sheldon Mario. EP : Pushkar Yawari, Prem Jethwani, Dipanshu Gadkabudhe. Cyber : Aryan Kolhe, Parth Bagde, Goral Kshirsagar.

Archery Indian Round (Girls 14 years): Rashi Khaparde, Abigail Anthony, Rupal Dongre. Boys: Vineet Dahilkar, Anant Chaurasia, Rajnish Gomase. 17 Years Girls : Akshara Geete, Shravani Rajurkar, Sonal Meshram. Boys: Alok Sharma, Ayush Khadse, Anmey Selokar.

Recurve 14 years Girls : Arul Chandel, Vedashree Navghare. Boys: Rishi Agrawal, Zeenat Gajbhiye, Kanak Paithankar. 17 Years Girls : Prisha Andhare. Children: Nachiket Asare, Rishikesh Mandvekar,

Shrimay Gorle. Compound : 14 Years Girls : Gunjan Raut, Vaishnavi Lachode. Boys: Om Mankar, Swarna Vadskar, Vedant Lachode. 17 Years Girls: Lives with Shreya. Children: Samyak Meshram, Sanskar Wankhede, Soham Kale.

Badminton 14 Years Girls: Sara Peshkar, Sreeja Wankhede, Ridhi Tidke. Grisma Kaishalwar, Aditya Yaul, Mayank Rajput, Arnav Gupta, Morya Khandelwar. Girls 17 years : Shruti Jeswani, Sai Jais, Dhara Bhandari, Mugdha Savarkar. Children: Sparsh Kawle, Nishi Umathe, Nakul Londhekar, Harshit Nerkar.

Basketball: 14 Years Girls : School of Scholar, Atre Layout, Sevasdan School, Buldi Boys: Poddar International School, Besa, School of Scholar, Beltarodi. 17 years Girls : J N Tata Parsi School, Mahal, School of Scholar, Atre Layout. 17 Years Boys : Kurvej High School, School of Scholar, Beltarodi.

Kho-Kho 14 years Girls: S. D. D. Girls High School, Mahal, Priyadarshini High School, Futala. Boys : Priyadarshini High School, Futala, New English High School, Congress Nagar.

Table Tennis:

15 Years Girls : Bronze Medal Sakshi Arora, Varada Kejgir. Children: Manas Sharma, Purbasingh Renu, Karan Kashyap, Bhavesh Bhoyer.

Girls: Sharwari Khobragade, Sakshi Arora, Purvi Renu, Kvika Nandeshwar. Boys: Purabsingh Renu, Dhruv Sonawane, Aarush Meshram and Karan Kashyap.

--