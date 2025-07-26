Good response to 'Silk India' expo

Attractive and original handloom silk and cotton sarees, dress material, suits, kurtas, stoles, kurtis, etc. traditional and modern clothing products from different states of the country have been kept in this exhibition. There are 80 stalls here. Along with clothes, fashion jewellery and other household items are also available here. Some discount is also being given on all these products. Famous silks like Garhwal, Venkatgiri, Mangalgiri, Uppada Kalamkari and Pochampalli and Coimbatore cotton and Kanjeevaram silk, cotton silk sarees of Uttar Pradesh, Maheshwari silk and Chanderi silk, Lucknowi chikanwork Jamdani and famous Banarasi silk sarees, Chhattisgarhi Kosa silk, Gujarati Patola, Bandhani, Kachhi embroidery along with Bangalore silk and printed crepe, Tabir silk, sarees decorated with famous embroidery of Jammu and Kashmir have been kept here. For more information, Silk India exhibition going on in Chitnavis Center can be contacted.

