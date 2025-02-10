Good response to Tigerman Triathlon & Duathlon

This year's edition received an overwhelming response, with 375 enthusiastic participants from 11 states across the country competing in a range of challenging categories. The event featured the prestigious Tigerman Triathlon Ultimate 255, 183, and 122, along with Olympic distances, encompassing swimming (250m to 5km), cycling (10km to 200km), and running (2km to 50km). Total Registered participants were more than 450 from all across India.

Results

Super Sprint Triathlon boys: Kartik Pitale, Sanidhya Kirde, Supriyo Dutta

Girls: Vidhi Kularkar, Dheera Khante

Sprint Triathlon boys: Niranjan Shingade, Raj Hande, Tanishq Deshpande

Girls: Keerthi Srinivas

Sprint Duathlon Solo boys: Srujal Kohale, Amey Gupta, Ishaan Dhopte

Super Sprint Duathlon boys: Dhawal Waghale, Mrugank Kakde, Vatsal Sathawane

Girls: Eeshitwa Tarsekar

Duathlon Relay Team Format: Shivansh Patel and Team, Ranveer Kakde and Team

Himanshu Yadav and Team

Trithalon Super Sprint Relay Team Format: Shabbir Turkey and Team, Arnav Motghare and Team,

Sunit Rashinkar and Team

MOIL Tigerman Ultimate 255 Solo : Sanjay Saryavanshi, Salil Patil, Nilesh Moglewar

MOIL Tigerman 183 Solo: Sujith Subramaniyam, Ashwin Mokashi, Rajesh Krishnan

MOIL Tigerman 122 Solo: Zamran Hussain, Mahesh Mule, Sameer Hasmi

Women: Sanjana Joshi, Smita Kajale

Olympic Distance Triathlon Men: Bisjhworjit Saikhom, Kabidash Kshetrimayum, Nivash Singh

Women: : Snehal Joshi, Reshal Bhati, Rachna Agarwal

Duathlon 55: men: Vikas Bisne, Rohit Manas, Mohan Kaware

Women: Kasturi Tamhankar, Prachi Kukde, Preeti Jadhav

Duathlon 55 Relay : Kavita Mundle and Prasad Khedkar. Sadhana Papadkar and Shaunak Deo

Shirish Deshmukh and Sandesh Dandekar

Duathlon 125 Solo: Anand Singh, Gautam Thokchom, Vivek Kumar