Good response to Tigerman Triathlon & Duathlon
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 10, 2025 10:20 PM2025-02-10T22:20:02+5:302025-02-10T22:20:02+5:30
This year's edition received an overwhelming response, with 375 enthusiastic participants from 11 states across the country competing in ...
This year's edition received an overwhelming response, with 375 enthusiastic participants from 11 states across the country competing in a range of challenging categories. The event featured the prestigious Tigerman Triathlon Ultimate 255, 183, and 122, along with Olympic distances, encompassing swimming (250m to 5km), cycling (10km to 200km), and running (2km to 50km). Total Registered participants were more than 450 from all across India.
Results
Super Sprint Triathlon boys: Kartik Pitale, Sanidhya Kirde, Supriyo Dutta
Girls: Vidhi Kularkar, Dheera Khante
Sprint Triathlon boys: Niranjan Shingade, Raj Hande, Tanishq Deshpande
Girls: Keerthi Srinivas
Sprint Duathlon Solo boys: Srujal Kohale, Amey Gupta, Ishaan Dhopte
Super Sprint Duathlon boys: Dhawal Waghale, Mrugank Kakde, Vatsal Sathawane
Girls: Eeshitwa Tarsekar
Duathlon Relay Team Format: Shivansh Patel and Team, Ranveer Kakde and Team
Himanshu Yadav and Team
Trithalon Super Sprint Relay Team Format: Shabbir Turkey and Team, Arnav Motghare and Team,
Sunit Rashinkar and Team
MOIL Tigerman Ultimate 255 Solo : Sanjay Saryavanshi, Salil Patil, Nilesh Moglewar
MOIL Tigerman 183 Solo: Sujith Subramaniyam, Ashwin Mokashi, Rajesh Krishnan
MOIL Tigerman 122 Solo: Zamran Hussain, Mahesh Mule, Sameer Hasmi
Women: Sanjana Joshi, Smita Kajale
Olympic Distance Triathlon Men: Bisjhworjit Saikhom, Kabidash Kshetrimayum, Nivash Singh
Women: : Snehal Joshi, Reshal Bhati, Rachna Agarwal
Duathlon 55: men: Vikas Bisne, Rohit Manas, Mohan Kaware
Women: Kasturi Tamhankar, Prachi Kukde, Preeti Jadhav
Duathlon 55 Relay : Kavita Mundle and Prasad Khedkar. Sadhana Papadkar and Shaunak Deo
Shirish Deshmukh and Sandesh Dandekar
Duathlon 125 Solo: Anand Singh, Gautam Thokchom, Vivek KumarOpen in app