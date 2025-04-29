Good response to Vastuvision expo

This grand shopping festival features over 1000 products from all over India. The air-cooled domes provide a comfortable and pleasant atmosphere to the visitors.

The exhibition showcases antique furniture, wooden furniture, classic Italian furniture, brass furniture, iron furniture, space-saving furniture, marble handicrafts, paintings, murals, decorative home furnishing items, home appliances, fashion accessories, lifestyle products, health products, and food supplements.

The vendors participating in the exhibition have come to Nagpur from many major cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Agra, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Jodhpur, Indore.

The exhibition also has various food stalls serving delicious dishes, which adds to the charm of the exhibition.