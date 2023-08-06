Good response to walkathon

The event was organised by Swasthyam Super Speciality Hospital and Rotary Club of Nagpur Fort to spread awareness by a message of 'Walk a mile to live with a smile with a theme 'Amputation Free India.

District collector Dr Vipin Itankar, NMC commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhary and DCP Sunil Madane flagged off the walkathon at Walker Street, Civil Lines.

Senior vascular surgeon and chief orgniser of Nagpur Vascular Society of India Dr Rohti Gupta said, " We are very encouraged to see the amazing response of our campaign in Nagpur. Our mission is to promote healthier communities through comprehensive vascular health care delivery system resulting in Amputation FREE India. Today on the National Vascular Day, Walkathon has taken place simultaneously in 26 cities across the nation, where over 8,000 enthusiastic participants joined with great fervour."