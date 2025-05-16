Gotmare takes charge as AG (A&E) Maha

A postgraduate in Arts (M.A), Gotmare brings with her over two decades of rich and varied experience in auditing and accounting functions across the Indian Audit and Accounts Department. Her distinguished career spans multiple assignments across the country and internationally, where she has consistently contributed to strengthening financial oversight and governance.

Gotmare holds globally recognised professional certifications as a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) and a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) from the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA). She is also an INTOSAI-certified facilitation expert in performance audit and a recognised trainer/resource person in the areas of anti-fraud, contract audit, Receipt Audit, GST, and performance audit.

She has led and participated in high-profile international audits, including the audit of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Nepal, Cambodia, and Thailand, and the audit of fraud management systems at UNOPS headquarters in Denmark. She has also undertaken embassy audits in Israel and Bhutan and has served as a trainer for international auditors in Nanjing, China.

In her earlier assignments, she served in key positions such as Principal Director of Audit for Southeast Central Railway, and in the offices of the Director General of Audit (Central Revenue) and Director General of Audit of Central Receipts, New Delhi. She was also part of the Indian delegation to a trilateral seminar held in Suzdal, Russia where she showcased Audit of Indian Transport Section especially the railways.