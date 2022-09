Gour slams ton as Dinanath win

Nagpur,June 16

Sanskar Gour cracked 106 runs as Dinanath Cricket Club thrashed Navnath Cricket Club by 32 runs in the Yashodadevi Karnewar Memorial Inter Academy U-16 Cricket Tournament organised by Vidarbha Gymkhana at RPF,Ajni ground

.Sanskar Gour slammed 106 runs as Dinanath Cricket Club posted 243 for 6 in 40 over match. Parikshit Nimbalkar 76 (9)x4, Devash Nimbalkar 39 were other scorers. For Navnath Neel Bhati and Jai Jaiswal took three wickets each. In reply, Navnath Academy scored 211 runs for 8 wicket in 40 overs. Satish B 86 (9x4, 2x6) , Kush Sharma scored 73 (11×4) and Ankur Gedam (19) tried their best but in vain. . For Dinanath Dyandeep Virnekar took 3 wickets and Dewansh Nimbulkar & Hruday Tomar got two wickets each.