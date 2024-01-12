'Govt will promote traditional games at internaitonal-level'

Union minister Nitin Gadkari presided over the function. MLA Mohan Mate, MLA Krishna Khopde, IOA member Amitabh Sharma, Jitendra Thakur and others shared the dais.

Speaking further Thakur said the government will launch as many as 1,000 Khelo India centres in the country.

While appreciating the work of Gadkari, Thakur said, " Gadkari is breaking his own record every year by conducting this event for the past six years. Organising Khasdar Krida Mahotsav for a year or two is OK. But doing it continuously for six years and with improvement every year is really laudable. Gadkari is breaking his own record every year. Giving a total prize money of Rs 1.35 crore is not a mean thing. If such event is organised by 300 MPs all over the country then imagine what kind of sporting talent India could produce"

He further said Nagpurians are lucky to have an MP like Nitin Gadkari. " There is hardly any MP in entire country who is organising KKM in their constituency. Rewarding 1.35 cr is not a big thing. What is important is participation of 65,000 players, giving thousands of medals and certificates is a big thing,” said Thakur.

The Minister also declared that he would send SAI coaches and selectors to Nagpur for talent identification and would invite selected players for the conditioning camps. In future I would also try to put up camps in Nagpur, declared the Sports Minister.

Nagpur making progress in sports: Gadkari

While giving the reference of archer Ojas Deotale, union minister Nitin Gadkari said that Nagpur is making progress in sports. Speaking on the occasion Gadkari said, “ Archer Deotale made all of us proud by winning three gold medals in the Asian Games. The main objective behind KKM is to produce good athletes”, he said.

Gadkari further said the participation of the players in KKM is increasing year by year. “ This year 65,000 athletes are participating in various 56 games which is a very positive sign. The deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has given the funds to develop playgrounds in the city. It is my wish that every assembly constituency should have at least two swimming tanks. Being an MP of Nagpur, it is my responsibility to work for the overall personality development of the people particularly youths.