Gujarat fight back as Jayaswal hits ton

Vidarbha pacers, Praful Hinge, Nachiket Bhute and Aditya Thakare had reduced Gujarat to 98/5 after home team captain Akshay Wadkar won his fifth consecutive toss this season and elected to bowl.

Gujarat recovered through a 52-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Priyank Panchal (88) and Jayswal before the former was cleaned up by Hinge. Panchal, who had earlier survived a couple of sharp chances, batted for close to four hours and 158 balls.

Jayswal and Gaja then took over and brought Gujarat back in the game. Playing only his second first-class match Jayswal struck 12 boundaries and four sixes in his 125-ball innings to bring up his maiden ton.

Skipper Gaja lent him excellent support with a 123-ball 43. Vidarbha went in with the same XI that did duty against Himachal in their previous match.

BRIEF SCORES: At Close, day 1

Gujarat 1st innings 281/6 in 86 overs (Priyank Panchal 88, Vishal Jayswal 110 n.o., Chintan Gaja 43 n.o.; Praful Hinge 3/53, Nachiket Bhute 2/54)