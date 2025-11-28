Gulhane creates new record for RTMNU

the Youth Games to the University Games. Despite his full-time dedication to high-performance swimming, Yash is simultaneously pursuing a B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering at G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur. His journey reflects discipline, balance, and exceptional commitment to both academics and sport. Yash trains through an online coaching program led by a well-known UK coach, along with guidance from Bengaluru-based coaches and Nagpur’s senior coaches Nitin Malwade and Roshan Chaudhari. He expresses gratitude for the strong support system provided by RTMNU acting vice-chancellor Dr. Madhavi Khode-Chaure, director of Sports Dr. Sambhaji Bhosale, team manager Dr. Jai Kshirsagar, and team coach Dr. Pravin Lamkhade. He also acknowledges the encouragement of G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering director Dr. Sachin Untwale, whose support has helped him balance academics and elite sports training. Yash credits this success to his parents Dr. Pradnya and Anil Gulhane, and his brother Devesh Gulhane.