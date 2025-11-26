Gulhane wins bronze in Khelo India

He is representing Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University in the 50m and 100m breaststroke events at this national-level championship. With this achievement, Yash becomes the first male swimmer from the university to win a medal at the Khelo India University Games. His second event, the 100m breaststroke, will be held on 28 November 2025, where he is aiming for another podium finish.

Yash is a final-year B.Tech Computer Science student at G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur. He trains through an online program guided by a leading UK coach, along with support from coaches in Bangalore and Nagpur’s senior coaches Nitin Malwade and Roshan Chaudhari. He also acknowledges the guidance of RTMNU director of Sports Dr. Sambhaji Bhosale, team manager Dr. Shirsagar Sir, and team coach Dr. Pravin Lamkhade Sir.

Yash credits his success to the constant support of his parents, Dr. Pradnya and Anil Gulhane, and his brother Devesh Gulhane. Senior sports personalities and coaches from Nagpur have congratulated him and extended their best wishes for his upcoming event at the Games.