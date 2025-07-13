Gupta wins rapid chess crown

Guptaand Bhavik Chaudhary earned six points each but on the basis of tie-breaker, Gupta was declared winner whereas Chaudhary finished runners up. Akshay Patil Sai Sharma(5.5), Sahejveer Singh Maras (5.5) and Suhan Deshpande achieved third to fifth place respectively.

In all 59 players including 25 ELO rated players of various ages participated in this tournament. Total seven rounds were played. Total cash prizes of Rs. 5,000 were distributed among top 10 players of the tournament. The prizes were distributed at the hands of chief arbiter IA Pravin Pantawane and assistant arbiter Diensh Kokate.

Final ranking: 1. Mayur Gupta (6), 2. Bhavik Chaudhary (6), 3. Akshay Patil (5.5), 4. Sai Sharma (5.5), 5. Sahejveer Singh Maras (5.5), 6. Suhan Deshpande (5), 7. Kushagra Paliwal (5), 7. Paliwal Kushagra (5), Nihansh Khode (5), 8. Parth Diwale (5), 10. Mohak Bhagchandrani (5).