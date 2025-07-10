Haldiram's honours Divya Deshmukh

talent.

From the moment she walked in, Divya brought with her an infectious energy and grace. Haldiram's team gathered to applaud her remarkable achievement, that has made the entire country sit up and take notice. At just 19, Divya has proven that true champions are built with quiet determination, relentless discipline, and a spark of genius. “Divya’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. She represents the best of what young India has to offer — talent, determination and a bold dream. It was a true honour to have her with us,” said Naveen Madan, Vice President, Haldiram’s.