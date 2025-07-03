Halvane tops BCCI umpires exam

Along wiht Halvane, another Vidarbha umpire Vikrant Deshpande has also passed the exam.

Our of 150 candidates from all over India only 26 were selected. The 150 marks exam included written exam, presentation and on field exam. Akola's Halavne scored highest 147.5 marks whereas Deshpande scored 130 marks. Four from Vidarbha were selected for the BCCI exam after apprearing for qualifier exam organised by VCA.

In the mathch referee exam, Soniya Rajoriya aani Nama Khobragade clearned the exam.