Handloom Expo inaugurated

The expo was inaugurated by union minister Nitin Gadkari. The exhibition will feature 50 handloom weavers, co-operative societies, handloom corporations, producer companies, and

handicraft artisans from across India, offering a variety of handloom sarees and dress materials like Banarasi, Baluchari, Paithani, Tussar, Kota Doria, Chanderi, Maheshwari, and Gadwal. Visitors can enjoy cultural performances such as Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Sugam Sangeet, a fashion show, and live demonstrations of handloom weaving, printing, and dyeing. A buyer-seller meet will provide networking opportunities for artisans and businesses. Traditional food stalls will also be available. The expo will be open daily from 1 pm to 9 pm.