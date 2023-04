Harman shines in SB Citi victory

Batting first SB Citi scored 77 for 5 in 14 overs. Rajas Vaidya (37) and Virja Verma (13) were main wicket takers. For Amravati, Anshul Jadhav claimed two wickets for seven runs.

In reply, SGCA were restricted to 59 for 8 in 14 overs. Thanks to Harman Singh who claimed three wickets conceding 10 runs. For SGCa Amravati, Pranav Darvalkar (25) and Anshuman Verulkar (11) tried their best but in vain.

Brief scores

SB Citi: 77/5 in 14 overs (Rajas Vaidya 37, Viraj Verma 13, Anshul Jadhav 2/07)

SGCA Amravati: 59/8 in 14 overs (Pranav Darvalkar 25, Anshuman Verulkar 11, Harman Singh 3/10)

Result :- SBCiti Cricket Academy won by 18 runs

Mom :- Harman singh