Harsh, Yash, Danish to be awarded by BCCI

Vidarbha all-rounder Harsh, who was the highest wicket-taker in the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy in 2019-20, also repeated the feat in 2021-22 in the U-23 Col. C. K. Nayudu Trophy.

Harsh, scalped 58 wickets in 11 matches @19.24, with three five-wicket hauls, while also scoring 512 runs @36.57 with five half-centuries in the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy where Vidarbha finished runner-up in 2019-20.

Harsh was once again in his element in 2021-22 when he emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the U-23 Col. C. K. Nayudu Trophy with 45 wickets in 6 matches @18.71, including three five-wicket hauls.

In the same season, Harsh’s teammate, Yash Rathod, ended up as the highest run-getter in the C. K. Nayudu Trophy, accumulating 611 runs in 10 innings @61.10, hitting three centuries and one half-century.

However, in spite of Yash and Harsh’s stellar displays, Vidarbha ended up second-best in the competition behind Mumbai.

Young Danish Malewar, who was one of the stars in Vidarbha’s twin triumph in the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy as well as the Vinoo Mankad Trophy in 2022-23, is also slated to be awarded. Danish’s outstanding batsmanship saw him not only logging a triple century (300 n.o.) against Bihar, but also finishing as the highest run-getter with 1171 runs under his belt in 12 innings @117.10 with four centuries and three fifties.

All three Vidarbha players will receive the M.A. Chidambaram Trophy for his outstanding displays with the bat and ball.