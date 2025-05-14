Harshal Joge wins gold medal

Silver medal went to Gyan Singh Yadav of Uttar Pradesh with a time of 1.54.90 seconds and the bronze medal went to Suraj Singh of Uttarakhand with a time of 1.56.70 seconds.

Harshal is originally from Umred and represents Nagpur district in the state association competition. He also won a gold medal in the 800-meter race in the recently held National School Championship. He is currently training at Krida Prabodhini in Pune, with his local coach being Praful Belle.

Nagpur District Athletics Association secretary Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi informed that Janhvi Hirudkar finished fourth in the 800 meter race in the under-18 girls' category.

NDAA president Gurudev Nagrale and Nagesh Sahare, Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary, Umesh Naidu, Shekhar Suryawanshi, Ramchandra Wani, Archana Kottewar, Dr. Vivekanand Singh, Ravindra Tong, Jitendra Ghordadekar, Gajanan Thakre, Sunil Kapgate, Mangesh Paunikar, Amit Thakur, Chandrabhan Kolte, Vandev Thakre, Dr. Brijmohan Singh Rawat, Kamlesh Hinge , Rajesh Bhute , Harendra Thackeray, Ganesh Wani, Nitin Dhabekar and Pranali Chanode congratulated Harshal for his performance .