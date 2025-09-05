Harshal wins 800 m gold

In the Unde-=20 boys 3000 metres race for boys under 20, Samit Tong of Track Star Athletics Club could not retain his gold medal this time, he had to settle for the silver medal with a time of 8 minutes 33.55 seconds. Kolhapur's Ritik Verma won the gold medal.

On the last day, the highlight of the competition was the 800m race Harshal Joge of Om Sai Sports Club, Umred ran brilliantly and easily won the gold medal with a timing of 1 minute 51.41 seconds. In the high jump competition, Rehan Patait of Nagpur Krida Prabodhini won the bronze medal in the under-20 boys' group with a jump of 1.85 metres. In the U-20 boys' triple jump competition, Aryan Jambhule of Khel Foundation won the bronze medal with a jump of 14.13 meters.

In the hammer throw competition, Krish Mule of HTKBS, Hingna won the silver medal in the under-20 boys' category with a throw of 41.52 meters.

In the under-20 girls' 3000m race, Anjali Madavi of SB City Sports Club, Nagpur won the silver medal with a time of 10 minutes 29.60 seconds. In the heptathlon competition of the same age group, Aditi Bidwanik finished 7th and in the 800m race, Arya Kore had to settle for 4th place, she was expected to win a medal.

In the 200m race for Under-18 girls Kashish Bhagat of Mahatma Gandhi English High School and Junior College won the bronze medal with a time of 25.75 seconds, her second medal of the competition.

