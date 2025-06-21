Haryana wrestlers win 5 gold medals, Maha, UP 3

As many as 750 wrestlers from 25 states are participating in the two-day nationals from where 30 top grapplers will be selected to represent India in the Asian Wrestling Meet slated to be played at Kirgizstan from July 5 to 13.

In the first final of the day Vaishnavi Torve of Pune drubbed Anshika Yadav of Delhi to open Maharashtra’s gold medal account. Vaishnavi won the 46kg women’s freestyle final 10-0.

Later Dinesh Malpote and Harshvardhan Mali added two more gold medals in Maharashtra’s kitty. In the 48kg freestyle boy’s final, Dinesh defeated Jatin Singh of Haryana while Harshvardhan outclassed Haryana’s Sawan Singh.

In the other weight categories, Maharashtra won two silver medals and three bronze medals in the boys section. In the girls section, Maharashtra won one silver and two bronze medals. Overall Maharashtra finished the opening day with three gold medals, three silver and five bronze medals.