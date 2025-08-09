Hilltop team emerges champ

Hilltop faced Hazaripahad team. The match remained tied at 0-0 till the scheduled time. Hilltop won the penalty shootout 2-0 to claim the title. Earlier Hilltop beat Kolpura (A) 2-1 in the semi-finals. Total of 9 teams participated in this tournament. The match officials included Darshan.M (chief referee), Vicky (assistant feferee), Shweta and Kaveri (table officials) and tournament chief Badal. The winning team was awarded the trophy by Sadhana Barde and Kishor Jichkar. Among other dignitaries, Girish Gowalbanshi, Keshav Lavatre and Mukesh Jambhulkar were present.