Hingoli's Narsikar wins title

In course of the title Piyush won the last seven games in a row. The event was recognised by Chess Association Nagpur, Maharashtra Chess Association, AICF and FIDE.

In the last round Piyush was pitted against overnight leader Shubham Kumar of Bihar. While Piyush playing with black pieces equalised early and won a pawn in the middle game. In the endgame, Piyush made a fine endgame maneuvering of pawn to score victory and thereby the title. AGM M. Mathiyazhagan of Puducherry and N Tarun of Delhi scored last round win to finish with 8 points to their credit and were adjudged Second and third respectively based on their tie break Score. Rohan Gourabathni of Telangana, Shubham Kumar of Biahr, Yash Kulhari of Rajasthan, Ravi Palsule of Madhya Pradesh and Sanjeev Sood of Punjab scored 7.5 points and were placed 3rd to 8th position respectively based on their tie break score.

The prizes were distributed at the hands of Assistant Commissioner Central GST Nagpur Surendra Agnihotri,who is also an ardent bird lover. Associate Professor, IGMC and secretary of Surgeons Association of Nagpur Dr. Mrunalini Borkar was the guest of honour. Ex. MLC and Vice President MCAi Girish Vyas who was the chairman of organising committee of the event presided over the prize distribution function. Organising Secretary and Secretary of Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation Bhushan Shriwas, Member of Observer Committee of MCA SS Soman and chief arbiter IA Swapnil Bansod were present on the occasion.

Cash Prizes were distributed to top 20 finishers. In addition Prizes were also distributed to veterans, best Nagpur player, best unrated player, best rated player between rating 1000 to 1200 and 1201 to 1400. Trophies were given to top 10 finishers in Under-7,9,11,13 and 15 for boys and girls separately.