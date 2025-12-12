Historic milestone for CPS (AB)

For the first time ever at the school level, students competed on international-standard electronic chess boards, the very same technology used in global tournaments and world championships. These advanced boards automatically recorded every move, bringing unmatched accuracy, transparency and professionalism to the competition. The initiative significantly raised the benchmark of school-level chess and offered students exposure that is rarely imagined in inter-school or inter-house formats.

Adding to this innovation, matches were streamed live through the Lichess platform, enabling parents and well-wishers to follow the games from anywhere in India and across the world, thereby connecting families to the sporting journey of their children in real time.

The chess events were conducted in the presence of IA Pravin Pantawane who graced the occasion as the chief guest for the chess tournament.