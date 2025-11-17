Hitesh completes Ironman Malaysia

The Ironman Triathlon is globally recognized as one of the toughest single-day endurance races, comprising 3.8 km of open-sea swimming, 180 km of cycling, and a 42.2 km full marathon — totaling an extraordinary 226 km of continuous racing.

Langkawi’s tropical heat and humidity made this edition particularly demanding. The event began at the picturesque Dana Beach, where athletes started their swim at 8:00 AM under rising temperatures. The race then transitioned to a 180 km cycling segment through hilly terrain, dense tropical forests, and scenic coastlines — featuring an elevation gain of approximately 1,600 meters. The final marathon leg, starting from the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre and finishing at Chenang Beach, tested every participant’s endurance under the island’s intense climate.

He was presented with the Ironman Finisher’s Medal, and the official Ironman Finisher’s Jersey, celebrating his outstanding accomplishment and representing Vidarbha with pride on the international stage. Hitesh has done multiple Full marathons, Ironman and Tigerman Triathlons.