HKM, NBYS boys enter quarterfinals

HKM boys won all their league round matches to qualify for the quarterfinals. Yesterday NBYS boys defeated NKM to enter the quarterfinals by winning both the league round matches.

In other matches, Phoenix defeated NKM 31-13 with Yash Kantode scoring highest 14 points for the winners. In another match, HKM downed NSCA48-18. NASA recorded 42-22 victory over DKM' B'.

In the girls matches, Spartan pipped strong sNG 31-29 by just two points. NSCA thrashed DKM 'B' 27-4.

RESULTS

BOYS: Phoenix (Yash Kantode 14) bt NKM (Aviraj Deshmukh 8) 31-13 (8-2, 6-11, 10-0, 7-0); HKM (Viraj 14, Ram kadu 10) bt NSCA (Sarthak 5) 48-18 (18-4, 10-6, 5-2, 15-6); NASA (Ishan Galande11, naman Todkar 8) bt DKM-B (Arnav Thugaonkar 10, Sahan Sengupta 8) 42-22 (11-3, 17-9, 8-5, 6-5);

GIRLS: Spartan (Neharika Deoghare 10, Unnati Kadwekar 9) bt SNG (Khushi Chorei 10Vedika Mohta 8) 31-29 (8-4, 5-5, 2-7, 16-13); NSCA (Sharvari Bhishma 9) bt DKM-B (Avani Shinde 2)27-4 (10-2, 6-0, 6-2, 5-0).