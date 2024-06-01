HKM, SNG girls make it to semis

In boys section, Somalwar defeated PKM in extra time 25-20 to qualify for the quarterfinals. In their league match, HKM downed Phoenix 21-5 in one-sided affair. The quarterwise score in favour of winners was 13-1, 0-0, 2-2, 6-2. Indrayani Muley top scored with six points for the winners. In another match, SNG defeated Nutan Bharat Yuvav Sangh (NBYS)26-8. Dhyanada Shairey single-handedly scored 14 baskets for the winners. For NBYS, Ananya Wahare scored four points.

In the boys section, Somalwar Academy defeated Pawanbhoomi Krida Mandal(PKM) 25-20 in over time to enter the quarters. The score was equalised 20-20 during the regulation time. In extra time, Somalwar netted five baskets whereas their opponents failed to score. For Somalwar, Samyak Kamble (9) and Rudransh Khadse (6) were the main scorers. For PKM, Divyam Kalmegh (9) tried his best but in vain.

RESULTS

GIRLS (League Round): HKM (Indrayani Muley 6) bt Phoenix 21-5 (13-1, 0-0, 2-2, 6-2); SNG (Dhyanada Shairey 14) bt NBYS (Anaya Wahare 4) 26-8 (11-2, 5-2, 10-0, 0-4)

BOYS (PQF): Somalwar (Samyak Kamble 9, Rudransh Khadse 6) bt PKM (Divyam Kalmegh 9) 25-20 in Over Time (7-6, 6-3, 1-6, 6-5, OT 5-0)