HMPV Virus in Maharashtra: Two Children Test Positive for Human Metapneumovirus in Nagpur

After Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, two cases of the HMPV virus (Human Metapneumovirus) have been reported in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Tuesday. Symptoms of the virus were identified in two children whose test reports confirmed the presence of HMPV.

The children were admitted to a hospital in Nagpur for treatment. In tests conducted on 3 January 2025, a seven-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl tested positive for HMPV. Both children were experiencing cough and fever.

According to available information, both were discharged after receiving proper treatment. They displayed only mild symptoms, and since there were no serious concerns, hospital admission was not required.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda said, "Health experts have clarified that HMPV is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001 and it has been circulating in the entire world since many years. HMPV spreads through air, by way of respiration. This can affect persons of all age groups. The virus spreads more during the winter and the early spring months."

"The Health Ministry, the ICMR and the National Centre for Disease Control are keeping a close watch on the situation in China as well as in the neighbouring countries," said JP Nadda.

"WHO has taken cognisance of the situation and will share its report shortly with us. The country data for respiratory viruses available with ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program has also been reviewed and no surge in any of the common respiratory viral pathogens is observed in India," he added.

"Joint monitoring group meeting was held under the chairmanship of Director General for Health Services on 4th January to review the situation. The health systems and surveillance networks of the country remain vigilant, ensuring the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges. There is no reason to worry. We are closely monitoring the situation," Nadda said.