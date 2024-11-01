Hoax Bomb Threats to Airline, Railway Stations: 35-Year-Old Suspect Surrenders Before Nagpur Police

A 35-year-old man who was allegedly behind a series of hoax bomb threats to airports and railway stations across the country has been arrested after he presented himself before Nagpur Police, an official said on Friday.

Jagdish Shriam Uikey, resident of Arjuni Morgaon in Gondia district of eastern Maharashtra, arrived in Nagpur by flight after the city police sent him a notice seeking his presence for probe, and surrendered on Thursday evening, he said.

In the 13 days leading up to October 26, more than 300 flights operated by Indian carriers received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media. On October 22 alone, around 50 flights, including 13 each from IndiGo and Air India, received threats.