Holistic training yields holistic results: Kothari

A total of 28 out of 44 students who were preparing for JEE Advanced 2025 at the institute qualified the examination amounting to

a success rate of 64%. It is worth noting that the national success rate in the examination is 30%. IIT-HOME students fared equally well in JEE Main 2025 with 113 of its students qualifying the examination amounting to a success rate of 88% against a national success rate of mere 17%. A total of 9 ranks were secured in top 1000 All India Ranks. 10 students scored more than 99 percentile, while 67 students secured scores above 90 percentile. Amogh Gotmare who secured AIR 416 OBC-NCL and AIR 2349 in general category in JEE Advanced is the topper from IIT-HOME in general list. Amogh has also secured AIR 245 in OBC-NCL and AIR 1416 in general list in JEE Main. Amogh scored 95.17% marks in XII Boards with a perfect 100% in mathematics. His MHT-CET standing is at 99.83 percentile.

Nisha Kothari, Managing Director of IIT-HOME said that IIT-HOME believes in holistic training leading to overall development of the student’spersonality. Our academic planning is oriented to guide students to focus appropriately on all important examinations and not to excel in just one examination at the cost of others. The results of 2025 batch toppers have endorsed this ideology of training at IIT-HOME.

IIT-HOME which is known for its training of discipline and hard work has been consistently achieving this feat of 400% higher success rates than all india level over the past 13 years.