Host Nagpur tops group A' to play Pune in semis

In their last league match riding on Owais Ashfr's brace. Nagpur blanked Kolhapur 3-0. Owais struck in the 10th and 62nd minutes whereas Aryan Benerjee found the net in the 80th minute. In the semis Nagpur will take on Pune wherreas Mumbai will lock horns with Kolhapur.

In other laague matches, Chandrapur recorded 3-1 win over Amravati. For Chandrapur, Aniket Jengate (33rd min), Tausif Khan (51st min) and Abhishek Doifode (57th min) were the goal scorers. For Amravati, Nayan Kanojoya scored the lonely goal in the 68th minute.

Mumbai in their last league match defeated Pune 2-0. Mohammad Arafat Ansari scored all two goals in the 37th and 40th minutes.

Raigad defeated Aurangabad 3-2. In the sixth minute Aurangabad's Fardeen Khan stunned the rivals by scoring fabulous goal. However, his joy was short-lived as two minutes later Sujay Lohar levelled the scoring for Raigad.

After a change of ends in the 50th minute, Meeraj Khan gave 2-1 lead to Aurangabad. Nine minutes later the score was levelled (2-2) as Yash Kakde of Aurangabad committed a blunder by scoring own goal. In the 66th minute, Puroshottam Jayraj found the net and walked away with close victory.