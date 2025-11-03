Host VNIT win handball, tennis titles

In the lawn tennis final, VNIT emerged victorious against NIT Surathkal after intense rallies and precision play. Abhas Chouhan of VNIT was awarded Player of the match title, while Vaibhav from VNIT emerged as the Best Player of tournament. In the women’s final match, NIT Trichy won a nail-biting match against VNIT Nagpur with Jrin Marica of NIT Trichy emerging as the Player of the Match as well as the Best Player of the tournament.

Day began on a calm and graceful note in yoga as participants delivered synchronised performances based on strength, flexibility, and technique. NIT Raipur secured first place in men’s category while NIT Durgapur bagged top spot in women’s category. VNIT Nagpur emerged as 2nd runner ups, sharing the spot with NIT Jamshedpur. Prakash Kumar Sahi was adjuged as the Best Performer in men’s category and Madrita Maji of NIT Durgapur from women’s category.

The closing ceremony was held in the presence of Prof PL Patel, Director of VNIT, Nagpur, who awarded the medals and trophies to winners.