How can all these rebels stay in government for two and a half years? asks Nitin Raut

Nagpur: "The Shiv Sena rebels are constantly alleging that the Congress-NCP was going to destroy the Shiv Sena. If this was the objection of the rebels, then how did these rebels stay in the Mahavikas front for two and a half years," asked Congress leader and former energy minister Nitin Raut here.

Nitin Raut spoke to reporters on Sunday at the 'Meet the Press' program organized by the Press Club. When asked by reporters about the allegations being made by the Shiv Sena rebels, he asked the above question. Raut said, "what happened in Shiv Sena is unfortunate. I can't say more about that; But what happened is unfortunate."

He also spoke about the work he has done during his two-and-a-half year tenure. During his tenure, important work was done to benefit Coronamukta Nagpur and Mahapareshan, Mahanirmithi and Mahavitaran. Apart from this, many projects were successfully launched. "I have not harmed anyone during your tenure. Giving priority to development work is a satisfaction" Raut said.

There was a huge shortage of coal across the country. There was a power crisis. Loadshedding was declared in several states; But in Maharashtra, we did not allow load shedding. In addition, an investment agreement of Rs 30,000 crore was signed in the state. Of this, Rs 5,000 crore has been invested in Vidarbha. It will have six companies in Vidarbha and will provide employment to 4,000 people. In addition, Dr. The Ambedkar Convention Center was completed. Dr. Upgraded Ambedkar Hospital. He said that he tried to solve people's problems through public dialogue. Press Club President Pradip Maitra, Joseph Rao and Senior Editor S.N. Humor was present.