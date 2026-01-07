HPL auction held event form February 10

Addressing media persons CEO of the league and former SAI director Roopkumar Naidu said in the auction five men's and five women's teams were selected. In the men's section Bhilai Battalion (Owner: Suresh Pillay, Mentor: ID Sharma, coaches: Chinna Karupati and IS Randhawa), Hyderabad Hawks (Owner: Dr M Mohan and R Ganesh, Mentor: Rajkumar naidu, Coaches: Feroz Khan andd Kapil Tiple), Mumbai Mavericks (Owner :Isha Deol and Vijay Vaidya, Mentor: Atmara, Pande, Coach: Anup Kaswan), Wardha Warriors (Owner: Girish Harbude and Pramod Pasare, Mentor:Milind Makde, Coaches:Jaswant Singh and Dheeraj Nagpal) and Nagpur Orange Ninjas (Anuj Gupta, Harsh Bhuva, Rakesh Bhalotiya, Dines hMalu and Ashwin Patel, Mentor: M Venugopal, Coaches: Ajay Dabas, Nice Singh) will vie for the top honours.

In the women's section the participating teams include Chandrapur Think Tank (D Zade Kundan, Coaches: Manisha and Lovleen Randhawa), Lucknow Lioness (Owner: Amit Pandey, Coaches: Sachhin Choudhary and Sneh Choudhary), Ahmedabad Angels(Owner: Datta and Chanda, Coaches: Shashimohan Dhumal and Bhushan Ingle), Mumbai Marvels (Isha Deol and J Dawda, Coaches: Sandhya and Cyril D'Souza and Nagpur Ajit Bakery Nectars (Ajit Bakery, Coaches: Sunil Bhotmange and Murali Mambiar).

The winners in each category will be richer by Rs 10 lakh, Rs 5 lakh to runners up and Rs 3 lakh to second runners-up. Apart from this there will be attractive individual prizes. The matches will telecast live on DD Sports and UCN. Noted sports organiser Dr Babanrao Taiwade, former international handball players Milind Makde, IS Randhawa, Atmaram Pande, Rajesh Naidu, Shikha Gupta, Pawan Meshram and others were present at the press conference.