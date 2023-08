Hridaan, Vaishnavi claim U-13 crowns

In the Under-1`3 boys final, Hridaan Singh defeated Zeeshan Khan 21-19 21-17 in straight two games whereas top seed Vaishnavi Manglekar won U-13 girls crown defeating Yukti Shende 21-11, 21-8 effortlessly. In Under-9 boys final, top seed Shreeansh Naidu got the better of Kartik Naidu 21-7, 21-9 whereas Aanya Malhotra shocked top seed Ira Rokade 21-19, 13-21, 21-16 to win the girls crown. In Under-11 boys final, Vihan Nimkar downed Avinash Khiratkar 21-13, 21-14 in straight two games. In the girls final, top seed Anudhya Satpute lived up to her billing and defeated Aradhya Gupta 21-12, 21-13.

Aditya Bhandari(Director,Global Education Ltd,Nagpur), NDBA joint secretary Bhavana Agrey, treasurer Anant Apte and chief referee Aditya Galande graced the prize distribution function.

Results (all finals):

U-9 boys: Shreeansh Naidu (1) bt Kartik Naidu 21-7, 21-9 ; U-9 girls: Aanya Malhotra bt Ira Rokade (1) 21-19, 13-21, 21-16; U-11 boys: Vihan Nimkar bt Avinash Khiratkar 21-13, 21-14 ; U-11 girls: Anudhya Satpute (1) bt Aradhya Gupta 21-12, 21-13; U-11 boys doubles: Varad Lanjewar and Vihan Nimkar bt Ojas Landge and Shardul Belsare (walkover);

Nishad Palshikar and Swanand Gotmare bt Tanishq Chawla and Vrishank Pandey (walkover); U-11 girls: Aaraddhya Sahare and Anudhya Satpute bt Amoli Pendharkar and Navya Daga15-5 15-2 ; U-13 boys: Hridaan Singh bt Zeeshan Khan 21-19 21-17 ; U-13 girls: Vaishnavi Manglekar (1),bt Yukti Shende 21-11, 21-8; U-13 boys doubles: Mayank Rajput and Zeeshan Khan bt Atharva Awachat and Devansh Thaokar 21-10,15-21, 21-14 .