Huge discounts at Ashiesh NX sale

The sale comprises excellent collection of sarees including synthetic designer sarees, western, south otri, nauvari, shalu, organza, net and tissue sarees.

Ashiesh NX is one of the bigges fashion store in Nagpur. It has a strong network of more than 25 national and international brands. All the three stores together have more than 500 workers. This ensures that customers do not have to wait for shopping. All the products of Ashiesh NX are pocket friendly and also of the best quality. It also has the widest range of bride and groom's clothes and other wedding collections. Ashiesh NX, a super posh family store located at Glocal Square, is spread over 30,000 square feet. It has parking facility for more than 3,000 vehicles and this showroom is adjacent to Birdi Metro Station.

Ashiesh NX founders Ashok Kewalramani and Ashish Kewalramani have appealed to the people of Nagpur to take advantage of this golden opportunity. For more information can contact the store located at Glocal Square Mall, Sitabuldi or the store located at Tilak Road, Mahal or the store located at Main Bazaar Road, Jaripatka.