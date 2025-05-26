Huge setback to VHA

Reiterating the one-association-per-state rule, the Court emphasised procedural lapses on Vidarbha’s part and upheld the regulatory framework governing sports bodies.

Last year, the decision to revoke VHA's membership with Hockey India (HI) - the national governing body for the sport - was taken in accordance with the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) “One State, One Unit” policy. The decision was taken by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court.

Justices Nitin Sambre and Abhay Mantri delivered the verdict while ruling on the writ petition filed by the VHA concerning its membership with HI. With the High Court upholding HI's decision, VHA's membership was deemed withdrawn effective July 1, 2020.

In an interview to national daily last year, Hockey India’s legal counsel, Shreerang Bhandarkar, remarked that if Vidarbha were recognszed as a separate state, the VHA could have sustained itself and continued as a member of the national federation.

He emphasised that the VHA does not have control over the various district associations, as it claims. However, he noted that the VHA wouldn’t be left without recourse - individual districts would still be able to apply directly for membership with Hockey Maharashtra, allowing them to compete in state, national, and international hockey events.