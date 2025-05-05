Hyderabad sign Harsh Dubey as injury replacement

Dubey, also 22, is a left-arm spin-bowling allrounder who plays for Vidarbha in the domestic circuit, broke the record for the most wickets in a Ranji Trophy season ever when he picked up 69 wickets in Vidarbha's run to the 2024-25 title. That took him one past Ashutosh Aman's record of 68 wickets in the 2018-19 season. He joins SRH for INR 30 lakh, his base price at the last IPL auction.

Even as he has made waves in the Ranji Trophy, Dubey only has moderate returns in the white-ball formats: 21 wickets from 20 bowling innings at an average of 34.66 in List A cricket and nine wickets from 16 bowling innings with an economy rate of 6.78 in T20s. His stocks have risen since the Ranji Trophy, though. He comes into the IPL with SRH's IPL 2025 campaign all but over after they had made the final in IPL 2024