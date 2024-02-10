ICAI Nagpur gets second best branch prize

The award was given among 168 branches of ICAI at the institute's 84th annual function held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

President of Nagpur branch of ICAI Sanjay Agarwal accepted the award from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. ICAI president CA Aniket Talati, vice president CA Ranjit Kumar and CAs from across the country were present on the occasion.

Under the leadership of CA Sanjay Agarwal, national seminars, regional meetings, informative seminars on various topics, study board meetings and various non-academic programmes were conducted in the year 2022-23. Apart from this, health screening, blood donation camp, tree plantation, green marathon, independence day, public meeting at GST with trade and industry associations, distribution of stationery in orphanages and discussions on budget and GST, cooperative sector, career, guidance to CA students etc. were conducted.

Sanjay Agarwal was felicitated for this award by CA Jaideep Shah and Ashok Chandak, former presidents of ICAI. Sanjay Aggarwal thanked all the past presidents and office bearers of Nagpur CA organization for this award.