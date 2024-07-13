IM Divya in Indian team for Chess Olympiad

As per AICF president Nitin Narang the women's team features Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal and Tania Sachdev. It can be mentioned here that Divya Deshmukh won the World junior girls’ chess championship after beating Bulgaria’s Beloslava Krasteva in the final round at the Gift City Club in Gandhinagar. She had secured individual bronze medal at the 2022 Chess Olympiad.