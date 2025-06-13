IM Kundu wins Raisoni chess crown

Top seed IM Kaustav scored 10 .5 point out of 11 rounds to win the title with a clear margin of 1.5 points ahead of others. Second seed FM Arun Kataria of Rajasthan and Nagpur youngster Shaunak Badole scored nine points each and were placed second and third respectively based on their tie break scores. Nagpur kid Kushagra Paliwal, Suhan Deshpande of Maharashtra, Nilay Kulkarni of Maharashtra, Arpita Patankar of Guajrat scored 8.5 point and were placed from 4th to 7th place according to their tie break scores.

IM Kaustav got the cash prize of Rs. 51,000 and a glittering trophy while FM Arun Kataria got Rs. 31,000 whereas Shaunak Badole pocketed the prize of Rs. 26,000.

Prizes were distributed at the hands of Social Worker and director of Ahirkar Group of Industries Swapnil Ahirkar, director(Public Relations) Raisoni Group Amit Gandhare and director MKH Sancheti Group Amit Yenurkar. CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas and chief arbiter IA Ajinkya Pingale also shared the dais. Member of MCA observer committee SS Soman conducted the proceedings and proposed a vote of thanks.

Rapid chess tourney today

The 18th GH Raisoni FIDE Rapid Chess Tournament will be held on Saturday at 9.30 am. The blitz rating event will be held on Sunday followed by the prize distribution of the rapid and blitz events in the evening of Sunday..