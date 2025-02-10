'India can emerge superpower in sports'

Under the guidance of Satyapal, Indian para athletes in the the Paris Paralympics 2024 achieved the geat success in history, winning a total of 29 medals including seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze. This performance was better than the 19 medals achieved in Tokyo 2020.

Dr. Satyapal was the chief guest at the National Conference on Sports organizsd by SBCity, Manoharbhai Patel College Deori, NSSM and Jyotiba College of Physical Education at SBCity College on Umred Road.

Talking to the media, Satyapal said that disabled athletes and their performance are no less than that of normal athletes, adding, "Our medal-winning athletes are currently the owners of assets worth more than Rs 10 crore. Apart from this, they are also getting jobs and other facilities. The disabled have raised the country's honour by getting peerless facilities in the government's target Olympic podium. My honor has also increased due to the medal winners."

Satyapal, who was a middle-distance runner, did his post-graduate studies in physical education from Nagpur University. He has been involved in training since 2004. Later, he became the head coach of the Paralympic team in 2008. He is an assistant professor at Delhi University. He is training 60 top-class disabled people at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. He expressed confidence that India will further improve its medal tally in the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics. Dr. Vijay Datarkar, Dr. Tapan Dutta, Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary were present on this occasion.

