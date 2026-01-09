India-NZ T20 online ticket sale from Jan 17

The sale of tickets to the general public will be “ONLINE” through our official ticketing partner via their mobile application “District by Zomato” and also through their official website “district.in”. The sale will commence on January 17 from 10:00 am onwards. Each person shall be entitled to book up to a maximum of two (2) tickets only linked to one (1) mobile number and one (1) Email ID. The tickets booked online can be redeemed from January 18 2026 till January 20 from 9.30 am to 8.00 pm at the Bilimoria Hall, Civil Lines, Nagpur only.

The offline sale of tickets for the 1st T20I match to VCA Life Members and VCA-affiliated clubs will be from January 13 to January 15 at VCA, Civil Lines, Nagpur, from 9.30 am to 9.00 pm. A member, apart from his own Membership ID Card issued by VCA recently, can collect tickets on behalf of four other members on the production of their membership ID Cards issued by VCA recently.

Teams to arrive on Jan 19

The New Zealand team will arrive by a chartered flight from Indore on January 19. Selected Indian T20 players will assemble in Nagpur by Jan 19. The Jamtha Stadium is fully prepared to host the match. Free and adequate parking arrangements have been made and free drinking water is also available.

VCA has requested Nagpur Municipal Corporation to run additional buses from the city to and from Jamtha Stadium. VCA has also requested Maha Metro to run additional services up to New Airport Metro Station. VCA has arranged buses for pickup & drop of spectators from New Airport Metro Station and VCA will also run shuttle bus services from the place of parking of VCA near Ultra Tech Cement Plant to and from the Jamtha Stadium T Point.