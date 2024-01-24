India will miss Kohli but team has strong back up: Ghavri

Ghavri who has played 39 Test matches and 19 One Day Internationals from 1974 to 1981 was in the city to attend the annual prize distribution function of Bankers' Sports Council on Wednesday.

While talking to media persons he said, " Virat is a quality player and Indian team will certainly miss him but fortunately we have good backups for every player in every format of the game. The structure that the BCCI has developed makes sure that there are 2-3 backups available for any player at any given time. I guess India’s supply of players is the best compared to any team in the world today".

The former pacer is not much happy with ;Bazball' approach of England. " I’m not a fan of Bazball. I think T20s have corrupted the purity of Tests. Test matches are being completed inside two days and the style of play has a lot to do with it rather than just conditions. You see players like Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid were pioneers of Test cricket because they grinded it out in the middle. T20 style of play might give you one-off success but Test requires proper grinding".

He also criticised the impact player rule. " It makes no sense to play cricket with more than 11 players. There are specialist players for every role. Why bring an impact player and take all-rounders out of the equation."

When pointed out that India is not winning any major ICC titles Ghavri who played in the 1975 and 1979 World Cups said, " We are a quality side. There can always be one off day. Sadly, for India, it is coming on the day of finals. But there is no need to make any sweeping changes. If you do the basics right, which India is doing, an ICC trophy should just be round the corner".

BSC president Ramesh Thakur, secretary Prafull Nandedkar, vice president Sharad Padhye, treasurer Rajesh Joshi and others were also present.