Indian challenge ends

In the quarterfinal played today unseeded Dayeon Back ended the run of fifth seeded Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-4, 6-1 to enter the semifinal. In the doubles semifinal Korean Yeonwoo Ku and Lithuania’s Justina Mikulskyte stopped the Indian Pair of Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-2, 2-6, 10-8 in a close encounter .

In the other quarter final matches , runners up at the Gurgaon event last week Yeonwoo Ku of Korea kept her singles progress going as well as she outpaced Russian Ekaterina Yashina 6-1,6-0 .

In the semis tomorrow Ku will take on Another Russian Daria Kudashova who carved out a 6-4,6-3 win over Rinon Okuwaki of Japan

Second seeded Dalila Jakupovic remained the highest seed to survive in the tournament as she came back from loss of the first set to stop a fighting seventh seed Miriana Tona of Italy 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 . In the semifinals Dalila will take on Dayeon Back

In the doubles Dalila in partnership with Irina Maria Bara of Romania also reached the finals the top seeded pair Dalila scored a 7-5,6-4 win over Yasmine Mansouri of France and Latvia’s Diana Marcinkevica

The singles semifinal are scheduled at 10am and The doubles finals will be played at 2pm on Saturday

Results (QF): Dayeon Back (Kor) bt Sahaja Yamalapalli (Ind) [5] 6-4, 6-1; Yeonwoo Ku (Kor) bt Ekaterina Yashina(Rus)6-1,6-0; Daria Kudashova(Rus)bt Rinon Okuwaki (Jpn)6-4, 6-3; Dalila Jakupovic (Slo) [2] bt Miriana Tona (Ita) [7] 5-7, 6-1, 6-2;

Doubles (SF): Yeonwoo Ku (Kor) [4] / Justina Mikulskyte (Ltu) bt Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (Ind) / Vaidehi Chaudhari (Ind) 6-2, 2-6, 10-8; Irina Maria Bara (Rou) / Dalila Jakupovic (Slo) [1] Bt Yasmine Mansouri (Fra) / Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) [3] 7-5, 6-4.