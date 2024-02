Indian Gymkhana, Eleven Star win

At Shree Sports Academy Yerla ground, Prabhal Choukhande slammed 162 as Indian Gymkhana piled up 620 before declaring their first innings. In reply, All India Reporter made 94 for six and following on they made 129. Thus Indian Gymkhana recorded huge 397 run victory.

At Pandav Collee ground, Lipton Cricket Club in their first innings made 147 all out in 53.5 overs. In reply, Eleven Star Cricket Club declared their inning son 346/8. Lipton in their second innings scored 108 for 8.

BRIEF SCORES

At Shree Sports Cricket Academy Yerla, Nagpur

Indian Gymkhana 1st innings 620/8 decl in 90 overs (Aahan Joshi 85, Prabhal Choukhande 162, Ashit Singh 51, Tushar Suryavanshi 173, Gaurav Dhoble 62; Kshitiz Dahiya 3/168, Mayank Jasore, 5/213)

All India Reporter 1st innings: 94/6 in 27 overs (Parth Rekhade 3/20, Gaurav Dhoble 2/49)

All India Reporter 2nd innings (following on) 129/6 in 16.2 overs (Akash Kombe 52; Parth Rekhade 4/64)

Result: Indian Gymkhana won by an innings and 397 runs

At Pandav College Cricket Ground, Umred Road, Nagpur

Lipton Cricket Club 1st innings 147 all out in 53.5 overs (Manan Agrawal 40, Atharva Kidey 35, Harsh Shankpal 35; Mohd Karim 5/39, Rohit Dattarreya 3/45)

Eleven Star Cricket Club 346/8 decl. in 70.4 overs (Gautam Vaidya 138, Adhyayan Daga 47, Aryan Meshram 73)

Lipton Cricket Club 2nd innings 108/8 all out in 52 overs (Mohd Karin 4/32)

Result: Match Drawn, Eleven Star Cricket Club won on 1st innings lead