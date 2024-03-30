Indian Gymkhana to take on NCC in final

In the semi-finals, which concluded on Friday, both teams prevailed over their opponents on the basis of first innings lead.

Jagjot Sasan was the shining star for Indian Gymkhana with a fine all-round show against All India Reporter, while Varun Palandurkar top-scored with 119 for Navniketan CC against Reshimbagh Gymkhana.

At VCA Civil Lines Stadium, batting first Indian Gymkhana piled up 426. Thanks to Sasan who hammered 103. In reply, All India Reporter were all out for 239 and thus conceded first innings lead to the opponent.

At Shree Binzani Cricket Club gorund, batting first Reshimbagh Gymkhana scored 258 all out in 71.1 overs. In reply, Navniketan scored 460/5 thanks to Akshay Agarwal (102) and Varun Palandurkar (119) who knocked off centuries. Reshimbagh Gymkhana in their second innings made 90.

Brief scores

At VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur

Indian Gymkhana 1st innings: 426/9 in 90 overs (Aahan Joshi 40, Tushar Suryavasnshi 47, Jogjot Sasan 103, Parthg Rekhade 49; Kaustubh Salve 5/118)

All India Reporter 1st innings: 239 all out in 57.3 overs (Mohit Nachankar 50, Pushpak Gujar 48, Mayank Jasore 42; Jagjot Sasan 5/39, Gaurav Dhoble 3/59)

Result: Match drawn; Indian Gymkhana won on first innings lead

At Shree Binzani Cricket Club Ground, Nagpur

Reshimbagh Gymkhana 1st innings: 268 all out in 71.1 overs (Siddharth Yeltiwar 105, Arpit Srivastava 51; Akshay Karnewar 4/37, Suniket Bingewar 3/103)

Navniketan Cricket Club 1st innings: 460/5 in 90 overs (Avesh Shaikh 112, Akshay Agarwal 102, Faiz Sheikh 75, Varun Palandurkar 119)

Reshimbagh Gymkhana 2nd innings: 90/1 in 12.1 overs (Siddhesh Dandewar 51 not out)

Result: Match drawn; Navniketan CC won on first innings lead